    Sarajevo
    16 Novembra, 2020

    TVSA/Video: Četvorka s kandidatima za načelnike ubjedljivo dobila lokalne izbore u KS

    Izborna noć u Sarajevu pokazala je da su građani Kantona Sarajevo izabrali promjene.  Kandidat Četvorke Srđan Mandić prvi je proglasilo pobjedu u
    Sarajevo
    16 Novembra, 2020

    TVSA/Video: SDA nakog prvih preliminarnih rezulatata najveći izborni gubitnik

    Nakog prvih preliminarnih rezulatata izbora u Kantonu Sarajevo jasno je da je Stranka demokratske akcije najveći izborni gubitnik. Osim što su izgubil
    Sarajevo
    16 Novembra, 2020

    TVSA/Video: Građani Ilijaša protestvovali, sumnjaju u izbornu krađu

    Nekoliko stotina građana Ilijaša protestuje ispred zgrade Općine Ilijaš jer sumnjaju u izbornu krađu. Naime, mada je kasno sinoć kandidat Četvorke za
    Sarajevo
    16 Novembra, 2020

    KS – Subvencioniranje troškova grijanja za novembar i decembar

    Za korisnike subvencija danas su u Kantonu Sarajevo (KS) uplaćena sredstva za troškove grijanja za električnu energiju, gas, centralno grijanje i čvrs
    Sarajevo
    16 Novembra, 2020

    U Sarajevu više oporavljenih od novozaraženih

    U protekla 24 sata u Kantonu Sarajevo registrovano je 276 novozaraženih poslije 802 obrađena testa. Od jučer su se oporavile 283 osobe, te je nakon du
    Sarajevo
    16 Novembra, 2020

    Tužilaštvo KS – Predloženo produženje pritvora Almiru Čehajiću

    Postupajuća tužiteljica Tužilaštva KS predložila je Kantonalnom sudu u Sarajevu produženje pritvora za još dva mjeseca osumnjičenom Almiru Čehajiću. P
    Sarajevo
    16 Novembra, 2020

    CIK BiH – U KS-u vodeće načelničke pozicije pripale ‘Četvorki’ i SDA

    Centralna izborna komisija Bosne i Hercegovine (CIKBiH) saopćila je jutros nove preliminarne, nezvanične i nepotpune rezultate Lokalnih izbora u BiH.
    Sarajevo
    16 Novembra, 2020

    U KS prijedlog izmjene zakona, za lakši život stopostotnim RVI prve grupe

    Ministar za boračka pitanja u Vladi Kantona Sarajevo Hajrudin Grabovica izjavio je da je Vlada KS na posljednjoj sjednici utvrdila Prijedlog zakona o
    Sarajevo
    16 Novembra, 2020

    KS – Počele isplate mladima za rješavanje stambenog pitanja

    Za 276 kandidata koji su ostvarili pravo na subvenciju za rješavanje stambenog pitanja mladih, 13. novembra ove godine počela je isplata sredstava u i
    Sarajevo
    16 Novembra, 2020

    Zalihić: U KS broj novozaraženih manji od broja oporavljenih virusom korona

    Član Kriznog štaba Ministarstva zdravstva Kantona Sarajevo Adem Zalihić kazao je da je u tom kantonu registrirano 276 novozaraženih osoba virusom koro

