Koronavirus u BiH

1.037
slučajeva
39
umrlih
206
oporavljenih

Uživo pratite statistiku i broj oboljelih za Kanton Sarajevo

    Sarajevo
    13 Aprila, 2020

    Glamoč: U prinudnoj izolaciji trenutno je sedam osoba

    Tokom vikenda u Studentskom domu na Bjelavama smještene su četiri osoba kojima je na graničnim prijelazima Orašje i Izačić izrečena mjera izolacije &#
    Sarajevo
    13 Aprila, 2020

    Jusko: U sukobu migranata u kampu u Blažuju povrijeđeno je 20 osoba

    Ministar unutrašnjih poslova Kantona Sarajevo Ismir Jusko saopćio je danas da je u sukobu migranata u nedjelju u kampu u Blažuju povrijeđeno njih 20.
    Sarajevo
    13 Aprila, 2020

    Dva zdravstvena radnika Doma zdravlja Vrazova pozivitna na koronavirus

    Dva zdravstvena profesionalca hitnog medicinskog tima Doma zdravlja Centar Vrazova, doktor porodične medicine i medicinska sestra, pozitivni su na kor
    Sarajevo
    13 Aprila, 2020

    Pilav: Ukupno testirano 1.275 osoba, pozitivnih 70

    U protekla 24 sata u Kantonu Sarajevo (KS) testirano je 58 osoba od kojih su četiri pozitivne, a broj hospitaliziranih usljed zaraze koronavirusom na
    Svijet
    13 Aprila, 2020

    Za TVSA: Kemal Kozarić, ambasador BiH u Austriji “U Austriji virus pod kontrolom”

    “Austrijski premijer Sebastian Kurz najavio je relaksirajuće mjere za stanovnike Austrije. Već sutra 14. aprila počinju raditi prodavnice do 400
    Zanimljivosti
    13 Aprila, 2020

    Za TVSA: Prof.dr.sci. Gordan Srkalović “Niko ne zna koliko će ovo trajati”

    Za Sarajevsko jutro govorio je ugledni prof.dr.sci. Gordan Srkalović iz Michigan-a (USA), kazavši kako cijelu situaciju oko koronavirusa nije niko oče
    Sarajevo
    13 Aprila, 2020

    Nenadić -Nelson: Centralizirani sistem nabavke putem UNDP dao odlične rezultate

    Premijer Kantona Sarajevo Mario Nenadić razgovarao je telefonom s ambasadorom Sjedinjenih Američkih Država u BiH Erikom Nelsonom o aktuelnoj situaciji
    Bosna i Hercegovina
    13 Aprila, 2020

    FBiH: Ukupno 6.174 osobe testirane na koronavirus, 588 pozitivnih

    Direktor Zavoda za javno zdravstvo FBiH Davor Pehar izjavio je danas u Sarajevu da su do danas u FBiH 6.174 osobe testirane na koronavirus, od čega ih
    Bosna i Hercegovina
    13 Aprila, 2020

    Čerkez: U FBiH je stabilna situacija

    U Federaciji Bosne i Hercegovine bilježi se kontinuitet u broju zaraženih koronavirusom, što je još zadovoljavajuće stanje, ali ne i za opuštanje. To
    Biznis
    13 Aprila, 2020

    Općina Ilidža – Uručeno 35 ugovora o dodjeli plastenika

    Načelnik Općine Ilidža, na prijedlog komisije, donio je odluku o dodjeli plastenika za 35 korisnika, koji su odabrani putem javnog poziva. U sali Opći

    VIDEO GALERIJA

    Video Galerija
    1/10 videa
    1
    DNEVNIK TVSA 13 04 2020
    DNEVNIK TVSA 13 04 2020
    26:59
    2
    PRESS KS 13 04 2020
    PRESS KS 13 04 2020
    17:11
    3
    BBI BIZNIS MAGAZIN 10 04 2020
    BBI BIZNIS MAGAZIN 10 04 2020
    02:49
    4
    DNEVNIK TVSA 12 04 2020
    DNEVNIK TVSA 12 04 2020
    37:11
    5
    PRESS Vlade KS i Kriznog štaba 12 04 2020
    PRESS Vlade KS i Kriznog štaba 12 04 2020
    09:53
    6
    DNEVNIK TVSA 11 04 2020
    DNEVNIK TVSA 11 04 2020
    46:31
    7
    PRESS Vlade KS 11 04 2020
    PRESS Vlade KS 11 04 2020
    47:08
    8
    DNEVNIK TVSA 10 04 2020
    DNEVNIK TVSA 10 04 2020
    34:24
    9
    PRESS Vlade KS i Kriznog štaba 10 04 2020
    PRESS Vlade KS i Kriznog štaba 10 04 2020
    18:33
    10
    SKUPSTINA KS ,II 10 04 2020
    SKUPSTINA KS ,II 10 04 2020
    05:57

